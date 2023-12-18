Near West Side shooting: Teen dies from gunshot wounds after taking self to hospital

A teen was fatally shot on Chicago's Near West Side and police are still looking for the suspect involved.

The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of S. Ashland.

A 17-year-old boy was in a parking lot when he was shot multiple times, according to police. Further details on what happened are limited.

The teen took himself to Stroger Hospital, but police say he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.



