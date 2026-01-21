Nearly two dozen Chicago restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists

The Brief Nearly two dozen Chicago restaurants and chefs were named semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards, with the city earning 23 spots—one more than last year. Chicago accounts for nearly half of the Best Chef: Great Lakes semifinalists, highlighting its strong presence in the regional culinary scene. Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards on June 15 at the Lyric Opera.



Nearly two dozen Chicago restaurants have been named as semifinalists for this year's coveted James Beard Awards.

What we know:

They are the Oscars of the food world, recognizing the best in America's culinary scene.

Chicago has 23 semifinalists, which is one more than last year.

Chicago represents nearly half of the 20 semifinalists for the Best Chef Great Lakes category, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be held on June 15 at the Lyric Opera.

Below is a list of all the Chicago semifinalists.

Semifinalists:

Outstanding Chef: A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals.

Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojeria, Chicago, IL

Zachary Engel, Galit, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water: A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

EL Ideas, Chicago, IL

Kasama, Chicago, IL

Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Nicolai Mlodinow, Class Act, Chicago, IL

Bailey Sullivan, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio, Chicago, IL

Best New Restaurant: A restaurant opened between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations. Those establishments that have opened after September 30, 2025 can be considered for the 2027 Awards.

Nadu, Chicago, IL

Nic & Junior's, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: A pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries, or breads. Candidate demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a brick-and mortar presence.

Courtney Kenyon-Snider, Obélix, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Hospitality: A restaurant, bar, or bakery that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

Daisies, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer, or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing will also be considered.

Brasero, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Bar: A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

Hopleaf Bar, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service: A service professional who creates and serves cocktails or other offerings such as low- and non-alcoholic beverages. Candidate has set high standards; demonstrates creativity and consistency in excellence, innovation, and hospitality; is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture; and has served as an exceptional example or mentor for other beverage professionals.

Christopher Marty, Best Intentions, Chicago, IL

Best Chefs presented by Capital One (by region): Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago, IL

Danny Espinoza, Santa Masa Tamaleria, Chicago, IL

Norman Fenton, Cariño, Chicago, IL

Christopher Jung and Erling Wu-Bower, Maxwells Trading, Chicago, IL

Mari Katsumura and Adam Sindler, SHŌ, Chicago, IL

Nick Kleutsch and James Sanders, Sanders BBQ Supply Co., Chicago, IL

Rishi Kumar and Zubair Mohajir, Mirra, Chicago, IL

Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel, Loaf Lounge, Chicago, IL

Jacob Potashnick, Feld, Chicago, IL