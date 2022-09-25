Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru

article

Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday.

The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics.

Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected more than 20 tons of electronics, including almost 1,000 televisions, the city said.

The recycling events are limited to Aurora residents and ID is required.