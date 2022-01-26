Neighbor catches woman jumping from South Chicago home following reports of people trapped inside: CFD
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of people trapped in a South Chicago residence Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 8343 Saginaw.
According to CFD, a 20-year-old woman had jumped from the second floor, and a neighbor caught her.
The woman was evaluated and released.
No further information was immediately available by CFD.
