Neighbor catches woman jumping from South Chicago home following reports of people trapped inside: CFD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:15PM
South Chicago
A woman reportedly jumped from a second floor window in a South Chicago home and a neighbor caught her.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of people trapped in a South Chicago residence Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 8343 Saginaw.

According to CFD, a 20-year-old woman had jumped from the second floor, and a neighbor caught her.

The woman was evaluated and released.

No further information was immediately available by CFD.