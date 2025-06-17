Neighbors push back as committee moves to partially landmark historic Pilsen church

The Brief A City Council committee voted to landmark only the main sanctuary of St. Adalbert’s Church in Pilsen, excluding the school, convent, rectory, and parking lot. The Archdiocese plans to sell the full site to People Church, which intends to save only the sanctuary. Neighbors strongly opposed the partial protection, pushing for landmark status for the entire complex ahead of a full City Council vote Wednesday.



A Chicago City Council committee voted Tuesday morning to grant landmark status to the main St. Adalbert’s Church building in Pilsen — but left out other parts of the historic property, sparking pushback from neighbors.

What we know:

The Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards approved protections for the church’s sanctuary, meaning it cannot be demolished or altered without city approval.

However, the adjacent school, convent, rectory and parking lot were excluded from the designation.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is looking to sell the entire site to People Church, a non-Catholic congregation that plans to preserve the main sanctuary but not the other buildings.

Residents voiced strong opposition at the committee meeting, urging the city to protect the full complex.

"It's only natural not to divide beautiful objects into separate parts. If you look at Mount Rushmore, you see four majestic figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Which three presidents would you like to remove? Please grant the status of a landmark to all four buildings," said one resident.

What's next:

The full City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday.

