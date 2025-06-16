Last-minute move threatens landmark status for historic Pilsen church

The Brief A last-minute ordinance by Chicago’s zoning committee could strip landmark protections from parts of St. Adalbert’s Church complex in Pilsen, just days before the deadline for full designation. The Archdiocese has a potential buyer—People Church—whose plans may include demolishing some buildings, while parishioners and preservation groups are pushing to protect and repurpose the entire historic site. A key city meeting is set for Tuesday morning, where the future of the 150-year-old church—and whether it receives full landmark status—will be decided.



As questions loom over its future, a historic church in Pilsen is once again in the spotlight as neighbors rally to protect the sanctuary and its surrounding complex.

What we know:

A last-minute move by Chicago's Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards could jeopardize landmark status for St. Adalbert's Church.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has long been looking for a buyer to take on the shuttered Catholic church and they may have found someone; however, a group of parishioners is trying to stop any new owner from altering the property.

"The people of St. Adalbert's deserve the chance to reclaim their inheritance," said Jennifer Carlin Mills, vice president of Saving Our Catholic Churches.

Founded in 1874, those looking to save St. Adalbert's said it's a piece of history that should be protected.

Last June, the city's zoning committee agreed to provide landmark status to the entire complex, located near 17th and Paulina streets, but status has yet to be granted.

"Per city ordinance, the process for landmarking must be completed within a year. If it is not completed within a year, the property automatically landmarks," explained Julie Sawicki, president of the Society of St. Adalbert (SOSA).

Sawicki said now there is an ordinance on the table that would remove three of four buildings from receiving landmark protection.

"Our magic date for full landmark protection is actually next week, June 23, and now in the eleventh hour, at the very last minute, there is an attempt to derail our landmarking," Sawicki said.

Sawicki is fighting to see the church transformed into a shrine and the convent into a bed-and-breakfast-style retreat house.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, however, may have a new buyer—People Church, a non-denominational congregation whose plan may include demolishing the old rectory and convent.

What they're saying:

The Archdiocese of Chicago issued the following statement on Monday:

"We have been consistent in respectfully opposing the involuntary landmarking of this property, especially in its entirety. We have worked transparently with all stakeholders throughout this process and are grateful to those in city leadership who support limited landmarking. We’re excited about the potential steward that has come forward, People Church, and look forward to the return of the church to its full potential as a respite for the faithful."

People Church shared this statement with FOX 32 Chicago:

"We recognize that this is not just a building—it is a sacred space with a rich and profound history. Our hope is to honor that legacy by restoring it as a place of worship, community, and purpose, serving both Chicago and the Pilsen neighborhood."

What's next:

Chicago's Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss landmark status for the complex.