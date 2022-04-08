Neiman Marcus invests in more security after man brings gun into store

Neiman Marcus is investing in more security after a customer brought a gun into the Michigan Avenue store this week.

In a statement, the company says, "To reinforce our commitment, we are investing in additional sercurity measures in select stores. In addition to Neiman's full-time, in-store security team, we are now working with a private security form and its k-9 unit for weapons detection."

On Monday, Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue said a gun-sniffing dog alerted his handler of a potential weapon.

Security monitored that person on surveillance video, and watched as he stuffed multiple items into his pockets.

The man was stopped as he left the store.

Police say he had more than $1,000 worth of merchandise and a loaded gun.