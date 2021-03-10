NEIU on lockdown after shootout at campus parking lot

Northeastern Illinois University went on lockdown Wednesday morning after police witnessed a shootout in a campus parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Officers patrolling parking lot L on the southwest corner of campus heard gunfire about 9:35 a.m., according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

Suspects in two cars then drove off, pursued by the officers, and headed south to Foster Avenue, Bown said.

During the chase, one car pulled a U-turn and drove past officers while the other car escaped onto Foster, she said. No one was in custody.

Officers recovered a weapon and drugs in the parking lot, Bown said.

The campus, in the 5400 block of North Saint Louis, was locked down as a precautionary measure, Bown said. A child care center is located near the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

A campus spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.