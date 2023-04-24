NEIU, union reach tentative deal to avoid strike

A strike was averted on Monday, as Northeastern Illinois University has reached a tentative agreement with its faculty union.

Details of the deal have not been released, and union members will ratify the agreement in the coming days.

NEIU faculty is represented by the university professionals of Illinois Local 4100 — the same union that held strikes at Chicago State, Eastern Illinois, and Governors State universities earlier this month.

All three of those strikes have been suspended as members vote on new contracts.