Expand / Collapse search

Neomi McGarry: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Neomi McGarry was last seen late Monday night in the 6100 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

She was wearing a Columbia blue coat with gray fur around the hood, police said.

McGarry is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.

Neomi McGarry | CPD