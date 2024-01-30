Neomi McGarry: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Neomi McGarry was last seen late Monday night in the 6100 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

She was wearing a Columbia blue coat with gray fur around the hood, police said.

McGarry is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.