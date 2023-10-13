Netflix House: Streaming giant to open retail stores, report says

Netflix is planning to open new retail experiences where people can eat, drink and buy Netflix gear, the company told Bloomberg.

According to the report, Netflix House locations are expected to launch in 2025, though the streaming giant hasn’t said how many or where they will be.

"We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level," Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer products, told Bloomberg.

Netflix logo (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

The report says the new destinations will offer Netflix-themed gear, as well as food and other experiences based on Netflix’s hottest shows.

READ MORE: 'Stranger Things' ice cream hitting Walmart shelves this week

Netflix already has an online store, and last year, the company announced it was bringing Netflix Hubs to 2,400 Walmart stores. The hubs sell Netflix streaming gift cards and merchandise from their hit shows.

READ MORE: Hasan Minhaj admits to fabricating stories in stand-up specials

The Netflix House news comes weeks after Netflix stopped its DVD service, ending an era that began a quarter-century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.