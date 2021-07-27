Netflix picks up 'Chicago Party Aunt' for 16 animated episodes

"Chicago Party Aunt" is taking the party to Netflix.

"Chicago Party Aunt" is a popular Twitter account which pretends to be run by a crazy aunt who drinks a lot and knows all of Chicago's old-school hangouts.

Netflix has ordered 16 episodes of an animated series based on the tweets.

"Holy [expletive]! Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow," "Chicago Party Aunt" said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The first episode will be released on September 17.

Second City alumna Lauren Ash will voice the main character of "Chicago Party Aunt" and RuPaul will be the voice of a salon owner.