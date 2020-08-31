Netflix will let non-subscribers watch some of its most popular shows and movies for free

article

Netflix has confirmed that popular shows and movies, such as "Stranger Things," "Bird Box," "The Two Popes" and others, will be available to non-subscribers for free.

First spotted by OnlyTech, the streaming giant will allow "select Netflix original series and movies" to be available on desktop and Android web browsers. Only the first episode of each show is available, but the streaming giant will allow users to watch entire movies for free.

The content will be preceded by a 30-second skippable ad and will be available in the more than 200 countries that Netflix operates.

“We're looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience," a Netflix spokesperson told Fox News.

As of the second quarter, Netflix had more than 192 million paying subscribers around the world, a figure that has jumped in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A source familiar with the situation said the company wants to give non-subscribers a chance to look at the type of content Netflix offers.

Netflix said it expects to add 2.5 million paying subscribers in the third quarter, down from the 10.1 million it added in the prior period.

Shares of Netflix were lower in early Monday trading, falling 0.68% to trade at $520.33.

