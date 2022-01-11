Neve Campbell, David Arquette talk return of 'Scream' franchise

Twenty-five years after first premiering in theaters, the Scream franchise returns for its fifth installment – bringing back both the original stars and the original title, with the newest sequel simply called Scream.

Original series stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox all return to the slasher series for the new sequel, the first in the franchise not directed by legendary horror filmmaker Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Campbell and Arquette about all of the on-screen killers they’ve faced down over the series’ 25-year run – and how differently they treat the actors who play the killers compared to everyone else on set.

"I just don’t talk to them," Campbell said with a laugh. "No, I’m just kidding. I don’t think it’s any different, to be honest. We’re all here to make a great film. It’s like a playground that we’re in and we all have our characters and our parts to play."

When asked which of the franchises’ killers were their favorite, Arquette simply said: "Ghostface."

Scream hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 14.