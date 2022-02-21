New 2D restaurant opening in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

You can get a lot of different food in Chicago, but until now, you couldn’t get it in 2D.

A one-of-a-kind café is opening in Lakeview Tuesday. The walls and furniture are monochromatic black and white. It looks like a sketch.

A Chicago mural artist hand painted the work. It took three years to complete. The top menu item is "pon de ring" or mochi donuts that are crispy and colorful on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Traditionally brewed Vietnamese coffee will also be served along with tea, fried chicken and sandwiches.

The owner says 2D restaurants began in Malaysia about 45 years ago. But after the pandemic, it just made sense to bring the concept to the states.

"During the pandemic we realized that people are stuck at home, wanted to travel but couldn't, so instead of having them travel all the way to Paris, we bring Paris to them here in Lakeview," said co-owner Kevin Yu.