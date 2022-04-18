New $30M ad campaign showcases Illinois as the 'Middle of Everything'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state officials rolled out a new $30 million ad campaign Monday highlighting Illinois' role as a cultural touchstone with a new slogan, "Middle of Everything."

Directed by Illinois-native actress and comedian Jane Lynch, the ads will air in 20 markets across Illinois and seven nearby states starting this week. The ads will also be on cable TV nationwide starting April 25.

"This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work," Pritzker said in a statement. "As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The ads show off iconic locations around the state such as Cloud Gate, Historic Route 66, Springfield's Cozy Dog Drive-In and the Shedd Aquarium.

In addition to airing commercials, the campaign will also be featured on highway billboards, bus signage as well as digital and print media ads.

Advertisement

The state's tourism and hospitality industry employs upwards of 600,000 people.