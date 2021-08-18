New $500K grant to help out Chicago youth

A new $500,000 grant is going straight toward helping Chicago youth.

The grant is meant to help kids deal with issues like racial trauma, coronavirus and health disparities.

University of Illinois College of Medicine Professor Ruby Mendenhall said her team will work with area youth to train them as community health workers and citizen community scientists.

Professor Mendenhall said she will be partnering with 50 local organizations for this program.