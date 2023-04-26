New affordable housing development for veterans breaks ground in Chicago Heights

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Chicago Heights Wednesday for a new affordable housing development for veterans.

Otto Veterans Square is an 82-unit four-story development that will allow residents to have access to supportive services.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other leaders were on hand to celebrate the development and what it will mean to the community.

"By making affordable housing to our veterans, we can help them transition back into civilian life. By working together with federal and state resources, we can achieve the goal of ending veteran homelessness and reaching that point where no veteran has to sleep in the streets and will have access to permanent housing," said Mayor of Chicago Heights David Gonzalez.

Funding for the new building is in part from a $350,000 dollar grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

