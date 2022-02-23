New alert system lets Illinois taxpayers know status of refund check

Illinois taxpayers eager to know the status of their refund checks can enroll in a new, free alert service offered by the state.

The Find My Refund alert system will let taxpayers know when the Illinois Comptroller's Office is close to mailing their checks or making a direct deposit.

"Each tax season, my office is flooded with requests from people who want to know where their tax refunds are," said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza. "While my office is not responsible for processing tax returns, I want to help ensure taxpayers get information about their refunds as soon as possible."

Before refunds are sent to tax filers, the comptroller's office must first receive a voucher from the Illinois Department of Revenue, which is responsible for processing state income tax returns.

"I am committed to releasing information to the public as transparently as possible," said Comptroller Mendoza. "People are busy enough in their own lives to worry about having to check on the status of their tax refunds. This is one way I hope to help take this source of worry off their plates."

HOW DO I ENROLL?

Taxpayers can enroll in the Find My Refund system by visiting the comptroller's website.

Those who enroll can choose to receive either a text message or email every two weeks regarding the status of their refund.

HOW QUICKLY WILL I RECEIVE MY REFUND?

Those who qualify for a state income tax refund and have signed up for direct deposit can expect to receive it withing a few days of the voucher being delivered to the comptroller's office.

For tax filers who requested a paper check, the comptroller's office said it should arrive in the mail within about five business days.

For more information on the status of income tax refunds, tax filers can visit MyTax.Illinois.gov or by calling the Illinois Department of Revenue at 800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.