New Amtrak investment would improve Union Station, create more routes into Chicago

Mayors across the Midwest are calling on the federal government to approve Amtrak’s Chicago HUB Improvement Program.

The $850 million investment would improve Chicago’s Union Station, create more routes into the city, and open a variety of new service options across the Midwest.

Amtrak introduced the project back in July, with support from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Dick Durbin.

A decision is expected before the end of the year.