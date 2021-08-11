New Aurora top cop sworn-in

Aurora's new police chief has officially taken the reins.

Keith Cross was sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Cross has been with the department for 27-years, working his way from patrolman to deputy chief, and now chief of the Aurora Police Department. He replaces Kristen Ziman, who decided to retire in June.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Cross’ swearing in was staged at East Aurora High School instead of the police department, because a large crowd was expected. The school is also the new chief's alma mater.

Cross says his top priorities will be adding diversity to the police department and recruiting.

Advertisement

Matt Thomas was also sworn in as deputy chief of the Aurora Police Department, having been promoted from commander.