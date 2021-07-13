Expand / Collapse search

New bike share rental opens along Illinois and Michigan Canal

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Lemont
A new bike-share opens along the Illinois and Michigan Canal bike share program to allow locals and visitors to pedal from Chicago to LaSalle.

LOCKPORT, Ill. - It's getting easier to pedal through Illinois historical areas.

A new bike-share station was opened on Monday along the I & M Canal in Lemont.

The new bike-share joins other stations from Lockport to LaSalle.

The bikes work like Divvy. For example, you rent one with your credit card, then return it at any station along the way.

The Illinois and Michigan Canal trail stretches 96 miles from Chicago to LaSalle.

