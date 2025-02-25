New bill seeks to remove barriers for college students struggling with food insecurity

The Brief Nearly one in four undergraduates nationwide experience food insecurity. Many eligible students don’t receive SNAP benefits due to complicated application processes. A new bill aims to streamline access and expand eligibility for food assistance.



Balancing classes, jobs, and bills is already a challenge for college students—but for many, hunger is another daily struggle.

The backstory:

Nearly one in four undergraduate students nationwide experience food insecurity, meaning they lack reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

While Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could help, many eligible students don’t receive them due to a complicated and restrictive application process.

A new bill introduced this month aims to change that by expanding and simplifying eligibility requirements.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository and the advocacy group Young Invincibles have teamed up to support the measure. Young Invincibles, which advocates for young adults on issues like healthcare, jobs, and education, says the problem isn’t that students don’t qualify—it’s that the system makes it too difficult for them to access benefits.

What's next:

The bill is currently under review in the State House Rules Committee. Advocates hope that reducing red tape will make it easier for students in need to get the food assistance they qualify for.

For more information on the Chicago Food Depository, click here.

For more information on Young Invincibles, click here.