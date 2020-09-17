New Chicago-area baseball league geared toward those with mental disabilities

A new baseball league is coming to Chicago and the suburbs.

The Alternative Baseball League is geared toward those who have always wanted to play, but have watched from the stands because of a mental disability.

Taylor Duncan founded the league in 2016 when he discovered there were few alternatives.

"Just like myself, who's on the autism spectrum, we just all want the opportunity to play traditional baseball with traditional rules without the fear of being perceived negatively because of our diagnosis," Duncan said.

The league has grown to 74 teams in 31 states. Recruiting is underway in Chicago, the suburbs and Indiana right now.

Duncan hopes to have a local league up and running next year.

"We may not be able to pay them millions of dollars or play in big stadiums but we can give them an experience that's truly priceless," said Duncan.

Emmett Fox and his mom Amy discovered the league and can't wait to get involved.

"I love baseball and would love to be on a team," Emmett said.

He managed his school's baseball team last year, but hasn't had an opportunity to play as a teenager.

"Being able to play on a team like alternative baseball really opens up all kids of opportunities for him to grow and develop more friendships and to have real choices in spending time with others," said Amy.

The league is looking for players, coaches and volunteers. Players must be at least 15 years old to sign up.

"People like myself, we face those negative perceptions of what they can't do. Well here we are in this environment, we're telling you that you can...so you can realize that you're capable of so much more than others say you're capable of," said Duncan.

To sign up for the league, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.