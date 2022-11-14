New Chicago police recruits join the ranks

The Chicago Police Department is adding new recruits to the ranks.

On Monday, a graduation ceremony was held at Navy Pier.

Recently promoted command staff, sergeants, and field training officers were also recognized.

CPD launched a nationwide campaign this year in search of new recruits amid a national shortage of officers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Just this past week, recruiters were at Dillard University in New Orleans.

The department's next and final written police examination of the year will be held on December 1-3.