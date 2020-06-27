New COVID-19 cases reported at Cook County juvenile detention center, chief judge’s office

article

Two more residents at Cook County’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, and two more chief judge’s office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

The detainees tested positive under protocols in which new admissions are separated from the general population for two weeks, Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said in a statement. The detainees didn’t enter general population, and one has since been released from custody.

One of the employees who tested positive works for the adult probation department at 69 W. Washington St., while the other works at the Skokie Courthouse, Milhizer said.

In total, 46 employees in the chief judge’s office and 21 residents at the detention center have tested positive for COVID-19, Milhizer said.