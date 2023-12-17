New dog statue at Chicago police station in Lawndale honors fallen officers

There's a new police dog standing watch in the 8th District in Lawndale, but don't worry, it won't bite.

Scores of officers gathered with the families of fallen officers on Sunday to unveil the statue of a dog that will now greet visitors in the lobby of the 8th District station.

The statue features the names and faces of nearly a dozen 8th District officers who have died in the line of duty or by suicide since the early 1900s.

The statue was paid for by supervisors at the district and the district's commander explained what it symbolizes.

"In short, this canine represents not only our fallen brothers and sisters, but it recognizes all of our officers for what they do every day. That they are appreciated and supported by their peers, their supervisor, the department and the community and will not be forgotten," said Commander Brian Spring, of the Chicago Police Department.

Among the officers remembered on the statue is Ella French, who was killed during a traffic stop in 2021.

Her partner, Carlos Yanez, who was critically wounded in that shooting, was at the ceremony along with her mother.