Man shot 'execution style,' woman beaten and shot in Chicago after minor traffic accident: police

The murder of a man and the beating and shooting of his wife started with a dispute over a minor traffic accident, Chicago Police said Monday.

Video of the death of Gyovanny Arzuaga and the beating and shooting of Yasmin Perez in Humboldt Park circulated widely on social media over the weekend.

The husband and wife were shot on West Division Street on the Northwest Side around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night. Relatives and friends of the victims said they had been out celebrating the Puerto Rican parade, which had ended hours earlier.

"There was a very minor traffic accident, and a group of people swarmed that specific car," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "A group of people swarmed that specific car, they are seen hitting and beating that woman. You see the suspect shooting him in the head almost execution style."

Deenihan said the video "doesn't show everything."

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown commented on the widespread sharing of the video of the attack.

"You see this tragedy happening real time on video, posting the night of, practically the moment after, adding to the tragedy for all of the families of victims involved," Brown said.

He said it's unfair if the video contributes to the perception that Chicago is facing a scourge of violent crime.

"We don't want to sensationalize this more than it's already been sensationalized. The country is under a violent crime wave, but there is a decline in violent homicides and shootings in this city, which is unusual compared to other major cities seeing a continued peaking," Brown said.