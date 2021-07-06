New details emerge in case of Iowa man with guns in Chicago hotel room

New details emerged Tuesday after a disturbing discovery inside a Chicago hotel overlooking Ohio Street Beach and other areas known to attract tourists.

An Iowa man was arrested downtown Sunday after police found a rifle and a handgun inside a hotel room near Navy Pier.

As many were out celebrating July 4th along the lakefront, Cook County prosecutors say Chicago Police got a call from the W Hotel after housekeeping found weapons in Keegan Casteel's room, overlooking Ohio Street Beach.

"We have reports from an employee of the hotel of a rifle and handgun in a very suspicious position inside one of the rooms," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Now, the 32-year-old from Iowa is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors say police found a semi-automatic rifle with a round in the chamber, laser sight attachments, bullet magazines and a .45 caliber handgun.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says five rifle magazines were found on the window sill of the room.

"Obviously, very concerning given the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier," said Brown.

"We have to make sure that this individual is, is somebody who is known to law enforcement, not only here in Chicago, but back in Iowa where he came from," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Prosecutors say Casteel's wife was in the room when police arrived.

Casteel has two misdemeanor convictions in Iowa for DUI from 2010 and 2012.

A judge set his bond at $10,000, meaning he has to pay $1,000 to be released.

"Thank God for that hotel worker who saw something and said something, and I believe averted disaster," said Lightfoot.

Casteel's next court appearance is set for July 14.

FOX 32 News reached out to the W Hotel for comment and received a statement that said in part, "As this is a matter under police investigation, we would respectfully redirect all media inquiries to the Chicago Police Department."