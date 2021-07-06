Iowa man arrested on July 4th with rifle in hotel room along Lake Shore Drive

article

An Iowa man was arrested downtown Sunday after police found a rifle and another gun inside a hotel room near Navy Pier.

Keegan Casteel, 32, was found by police at 5:45 p.m. on July 4th with two guns in a hotel room in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Police said a tip from a 41-year-old man led them to the arrest.

Casteel, of Ankeny, Iowa, is facing two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card, according to police.

Chicago saw its deadliest weekend of the year with 99 shot, 17 fatally. At least 11 children were among the wounded along with two Chicago police supervisors.

Large crowds swarmed downtown Sunday night, setting off fireworks and dancing on top of police cars.

A police spokesperson said over 60 people were arrested on charges such as battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.