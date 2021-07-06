Expand / Collapse search

Iowa man arrested on July 4th with rifle in hotel room along Lake Shore Drive

By Will Hager
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Keegan Casteel | Chicago police

CHICAGO - An Iowa man was arrested downtown Sunday after police found a rifle and another gun inside a hotel room near Navy Pier.

Keegan Casteel, 32, was found by police at 5:45 p.m. on July 4th with two guns in a hotel room in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Police said a tip from a 41-year-old man led them to the arrest.

Casteel, of Ankeny, Iowa, is facing two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card, according to police.

