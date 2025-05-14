New Foxtrot location opening in Lincoln Park this week

The Brief Foxtrot is opening a new location at 935 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park on Thursday. The store will feature an expanded café menu, curated local goods, and a 25-seat patio. Grand opening events run through Saturday with free coffee, vendor samples, and drink specials.



Foxtrot is set to open a new location in Lincoln Park on Thursday.

Located at 935 W. Webster Ave., the corner store opening marks the brand's first newly built location, adding to six other in Chicago.

The Lincoln Park storefront will feature an expanded café menu with new offerings, including larger breakfast tacos made with El Milagro tortillas, house-made smoothies and "globally-inspired" gummies.

Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola said the store's versatility is one of its biggest strengths.

"It's a place for a great coffee in the morning and then at night we've got a great selection of awesome wine and craft beer," LaVitola said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Foxtrot

The new store design includes a 25-seat outdoor patio.

Foxtrot grand opening events

Schedule:

There are several promotional events this weekend, celebrating the grand opening.

Thursday: Free coffee from 6 to 11 a.m., plus a free Lincoln Park tote with purchases of $50 or more.

Friday: Vendor Day begins at 11 a.m., featuring samples from local producers including Hormbles Chormbles, Floura, Dough Snatchers, and (p)rind.

Saturday: Morning samples of BIG FACE coffee and a free kids’ donut with any purchase, plus $7 wine pours of Grass Stains Sauvy B and Sun Lips Rosé.