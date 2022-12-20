New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives.
The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings.
Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Information on how to apply can be found on the city of Chicago website.