New funds aim to expand help for sexual assault victims in Illinois

Senator Dick Durbin appeared at Swedish Covenant Hospital on Monday, looking to support victims of sexual assault.

Roughly 600,000 federal dollars are going to help the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner — or 'SANE' program.

The program looks to provide training when it comes to evidence collection from sexual assault victims.

The funding is set to help the program expand to other hospitals.

"There is a need, and we see an average of about five to six patients a month. Last month we saw nine. We need to have more nurses available, and it is taking a toll on them. So, the training is what gives them the support for trauma informed care," said Kimberly Leslie, Emergency Department Clinical Director for Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Swedish hospital currently has 17 nurses who are trained under the 'SANE' program.