New funds announced for childhood education in Illinois, Indiana

Early education funding in Illinois is getting a big boost.

A $54 million increase for the "Early Childhood Block Grant" was announced Thursday.

The new funds will go towards helping an additional 4,500 Illinois students receive early childhood learning support.

The grant expansion will help support the "Preschool for All" program,’ as well as home visiting services, cost of living increases for teachers, and support programs for expectant mothers.

Meanwhile, Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children's reading proficiency.

More than half of the funding will come from Lilly Endowment, an Indianapolis-based philanthropy.

The announcement comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the Indiana’s youngest students.