New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies

Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative.

On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented."

The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.

The announcement comes as many businesses continue to work to recover financially from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funding for the grant program is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.