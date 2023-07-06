There is new hope for families dealing with Alzheimer's.

In fact, the Alzheimer's Association calls this a "momentous day."

On Thursday, the FDA issued approval for a drug that can slow down the progress of Alzheimer's in some patients in the early stages of the disease. It's called "Leqembi."

It's not a cure, but FOX 32 spoke to a Rush University neurologist, who says this gives families one option to try to gain more time with their loved ones.

Dr. Augusto Miravalle points out that since this drug is only effective in patients in the very early stages of Alzheimer's, it's more important than ever for families to recognize the earliest signs of the disease.