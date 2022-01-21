Expand / Collapse search

New Illinois abortion clinic will also service out-of-state residents

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker is making access to reproductive health care easier for everyone, including non-Illinois residents.

Two southern Illinois abortion providers have partnered to create one centralized location.

Two southern Illinois abortion providers have partnered to create one centralized location.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the facility will help patients get assistance finding transportation, booking lodging and setting up child care.

The center opened Friday in Fairview Heights.

Saturday is the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.