New Illinois bill would protect officers severely impacted by COVID who were denied disability benefits

Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza announced a new bill to protect police officers seriously injured by COVID-19 before vaccines were available.

The bill is being sponsored by State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago.

It would protect officers who were severely affected by COVID and denied disability benefits.

Mendoza said her brother, CPD Detective Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza, is one of 20 or more officers who could be left without benefits.

Detective Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza was hospitalized for 72 days and lost the use of his kidneys and left arm after getting COVID. He hasn't been able to work since November 2020.

"For the mayor’s office, through her appointed representatives on this board, to stab our injured first responders in the back like this is unconscionable," Comptroller Mendoza said in a statement. "This is the ultimate act of betrayal to tell our first responders that they are worth more dead than alive."