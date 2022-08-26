New Illinois law will eliminate cash bail starting Jan. 1

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney gave the public a heads-up about a law change come Jan. 1.

The law will eliminate cash bail, which will make it more difficult for prosecutors to hold defendants in jail before trial.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"If I commit my tenth offense, DUI, I'm not a threat to a specific identified person, I'm only a threat to society at large. So we cannot file a verified petition to detain that individual," said Jason Helland, Grundy County State's Attorney.

The Grundy County sheriff said that class B and C misdemeanors will no longer be arrestable offenses under the new law — for example, trespassing and assault.