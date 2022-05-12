New Illinois law will help pay funeral costs for children killed by gun violence

A new law will help pay for funeral costs of children killed by gun violence in Illinois.

The legislation creates a grant program through the office of violence prevention.

It offers up to $100,000 to families who lose a child under 17 to gun violence.

Families would work with a funeral service to submit a death certificate — and proof of income.

If approved, the funds would be directly distributed to the funeral home, saving families in need thousands of dollars.

