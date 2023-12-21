Expand / Collapse search

New Illinois laws impacting drivers in 2024

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

New Illinois laws will impact motorists in 2024

When you return from your holiday road trip, you may want to use some caution. With the new year comes more than 300 new laws in the state of Illinois, and many could have an impact on how you get around.

CHICAGO - New year, new you, new laws.

That's right, Illinois! Buckle up because there will be some new rules of the road come January. 

Some of the changes include:

  • New best practices for stranded motorists will be added to the Illinois Rules of the Road booklet. 
  • All mass transit services will be able to ban riders who break their rules. 
  • Facetiming or zooming will also be illegal.

A hotline for law enforcement to find stolen vehicles involving carmakers and dealers and using the GPS locator built into newer cars will also take effect on Jan. 1.