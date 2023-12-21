New Illinois laws impacting drivers in 2024
CHICAGO - New year, new you, new laws.
That's right, Illinois! Buckle up because there will be some new rules of the road come January.
Some of the changes include:
- New best practices for stranded motorists will be added to the Illinois Rules of the Road booklet.
- All mass transit services will be able to ban riders who break their rules.
- Facetiming or zooming will also be illegal.
A hotline for law enforcement to find stolen vehicles involving carmakers and dealers and using the GPS locator built into newer cars will also take effect on Jan. 1.