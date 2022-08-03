New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois.

Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year.

The expansion will also create 250 jobs at the facility.

"Tyson's decision to expand in Illinois speaks to our strengths in manufacturing and processing, our world-class infrastructure, and our abundant and highly talented workforce," Pritzker said.

Gov. Pritzker said over half-a-million Illinoisans, and counting, work in manufacturing.