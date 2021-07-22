New initiative focuses on the trafficking of illegal firearms in Chicago, other major US cities

There is a new initiative to curb gun violence in major U.S. cities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, toured Chicago's Strategic Decision Support Center, which is the city's hub for crime intelligence, data analyses and technology.

"If you pick up a gun, if you shoot into a crowd, not only are we gonna find you, we're gonna take you to federal court, and we’re gonna ship you off to South Dakota, and you’ll never see your family again," said Lightfoot.

This new initiative will primarily focus on the trafficking of illegal firearms.

So far this year, 2,300 people have been shot in Chicago, including 73 people killed.

There were also three mass shootings in the last 24 hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The additional federal resources will now allow coordination across boundaries.

"Strike forces" will use evidence from crime scenes to identify potential suspects in violent gun crimes.

The Attorney General also met with anti-violence group "Readi Chicago".

Advertisement

Late Thursday evening, Garland visited Columbus Park for a little league baseball tournament. He says law enforcement must work with community partners to solve ongoing crime.