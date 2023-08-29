New Lenox crash: Driver dead after vehicle goes over I-80 ramp, rolls multiple times

A person is dead after losing control of their vehicle on an interstate in New Lenox and rolling over multiple times.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to Interstate 355 at Interstate 80 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle lost control, went over the ramp to I-80 and rolled multiple times.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was made available.