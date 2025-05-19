New Lenox crash leaves 18-year-old dead

The Brief An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday evening in New Lenox, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the opposite lane, and struck a large piece of construction equipment. The driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where he died from his injuries; his identity has not yet been released.



An 18-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening in south suburban unincorporated New Lenox.

Deadly Will County crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. in the 17300 block of New Lenox Road, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was traveling westbound when the 18-year-old driver lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and slid sideways off the road, officials said.

His vehicle then collided with a large piece of unoccupied construction equipment.

The driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified, pending notification of family.

The Will County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.