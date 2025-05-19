New Lenox crash leaves 18-year-old dead
NEW LENOX, Ill. - An 18-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening in south suburban unincorporated New Lenox.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. in the 17300 block of New Lenox Road, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle was traveling westbound when the 18-year-old driver lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and slid sideways off the road, officials said.
His vehicle then collided with a large piece of unoccupied construction equipment.
The driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified, pending notification of family.
The Will County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Will County Sheriff's Office.