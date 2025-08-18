New Lenox victim scammed out of $37,000 in bitcoin ploy, police say

The Brief A New Lenox resident was scammed out of more than $37,000 after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury Department. Police said the victim was convinced to withdraw the money from the bank and deposit it into a Bitcoin machine. Federal authorities advise anyone called by someone claiming to be from the Treasury Department and asking for money to report it.



A victim in south suburban New Lenox lost more than $37,000 in a recent scam by someone who said they were from the U.S. Treasury Department.

What we know:

New Lenox police learned of the scam last week when the victim, who lives in the 0-100 block of Abbey Court, said they were contacted by someone claiming to be from the government.

The subject told the victim that their information was stolen and used to open accounts.

The victim was convinced to withdraw funds from the bank and deposit them into a Bitcoin machine to assist in resolving the issue.

In total, the victim deposited $37,560 into the Bitcoin machine, police said.

New Lenox police are investigating the complaint.

What you can do:

The U.S. Treasury Department advises anyone who is contacted by scammers not to provide their personal information or payments.

If contacted by someone claiming to be from the Treasury Department, the public can report it on the agency’s website. A report should include the exact date and time of the phone call, the phone number, the location and time zone of the person receiving the call, and a description of the communication.