Another Chicago suburb seeks to restrict unscheduled buses amid migrant surge

New Lenox has joined the growing list of suburbs issuing executive orders as busloads of migrants are left stranded in communities outside of Chicago.

Last month, Mayor Tim Baldermann signed an executive order prohibiting unscheduled buses. The village is expected to vote on the ordinance at a meeting scheduled for Monday night. It would require five days' notice and an application to be completed by the bus company before dropping off all people on board over the age of 18.

The mayor also states that a background check must be completed by the bus company and approved by the village. Failure to comply would result in fines up to $5,000, and the bus would be impounded.

Baldermann has emphasized that this is a national security crisis because the migrants coming to the US are unvetted and putting communities that lack the proper resources to care for asylum seekers in a financial chokehold.

Similar ordinances and executive orders will also be considered this week in the City of Crest Hill and the Village of Oak Lawn.