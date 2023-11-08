New mayors emerge in Indiana elections

Indiana's municipal election results are in, showcasing notable victories and shifts in leadership across several cities.

State Senator Eddie Melton, a Democrat, secured a decisive win over Republican challenger Andrew Delano in Gary. Melton, who previously unseated incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince in the Democratic primary earlier this year, will assume the role of Gary's mayor in January.

Crown Point will also welcome a new mayor in the upcoming year. Democrat Pete Land maintains a substantial lead over Republican candidate Shirlene Olson.

Meanwhile, in East Chicago, three-time incumbent Democratic Mayor Anthony Copeland appears to have successfully defended his position against Republican challenger Arthur Santos Senior.