New million-dollar water resort may be coming to Calumet City

A multi-million-dollar water resort could soon be coming to south suburban Calumet City.

The mayor has proposed turning the vacant Sears store at River Oaks Mall into the "River Oaks Roaring Rivers" complex.

The plan includes an indoor water park and hotel with rooftop pools. It would cost $79 million.

Twenty-two million dollars would come from the village.

There will be a vote on the proposal Thursday night.

If funding is approved, construction could start by the end of the year.