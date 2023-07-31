New 'Ninja Turtles' movie introduces teenage actors as the beloved Turtles

For the first time, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" are actually being played by – actual teenagers!

In the new animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," hitting theaters on Wednesday, the roles of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo are played by actors Nicolas Cantu, Brandy Noon, Micah Abbey and Shamon Brown Jr.

The four young actors sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the Turtles history on the big screen – including the famous live-action films from the 1990s, which featured adult actors in rubber suits.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"When I got the audition, I honestly thought that’s what it was going to be," Brown Jr. said. "I guess I didn’t really read the description fully through."

The actor added "I thought, ‘Bet! I’m going to get in the suit, I’m going to be in the gym, I’m going to be training with nunchucks!"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" opens in theaters on Wednesday, August 2nd.